Infusion by amberjosephine85
Infusion

Today was the day I finally got my iron infusion! I’ve been waiting for this for some time and I’m really hoping this helps lift my energy levels that have been spiralling downward for some time.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
Mags ace
Oh my goodness! I hope it helps you. Pretty cool POV! The things we shoot for 365 keeps it interesting around here. =) I wish you well!
April 28th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Hope it goes well.
April 28th, 2022  
