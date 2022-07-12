Previous
Infrequent by amberjosephine85
Infrequent

I very rarely drink alcohol (maybe once or twice a month), and so its quite nice to sit an enjoy a nice glass of something every now and then.
12th July 2022

Amber

@amberjosephine85
Completed a 365 in 2017
