Two’s company by amberjosephine85
207 / 365

Two’s company

My girlfriend arrived this evening to stay with us for a few weeks and to help out during an upcoming operation I’m having (just a routine thing, nothing major).

This visit she brought her doggo with her, and while our fur children are all adapting to an extra four-legged companion, these two seem to be getting along just fine.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
56% complete

Photo Details

