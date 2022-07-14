Previous
Alert by amberjosephine85
208 / 365

Alert

Slowly adapting to the presence of another four-legged friend in the house, and while she’s wary, she’s learning to at least just accept and be able to do her own thing.
14th July 2022

Amber

@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
