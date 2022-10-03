Previous
Next
Handmade by amberjosephine85
230 / 365

Handmade

Spent this afternoon creating 10 little wooden winders for my tablet weaving loom.

Cutting the timber, sanding every edge and adding little grooves to the ends to help with winding the wool.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise