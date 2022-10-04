Previous
Late by amberjosephine85
231 / 365

Late

So thanks to some heavy traffic and my normal route home closed for the foreseeable future (thanks roadworks), it took me over two hours to get home this evening.

While I may not get to fully wind down in the time I normally would, I will certainly take the time to still enjoy a little treat before bed tonight!
Amber

