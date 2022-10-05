Previous
Evenings by amberjosephine85
232 / 365

Evenings

A typical evening of cross-stitching and watching TV, all while this handsome boy sits on my lap.
Amber

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cute portrait!!!
October 5th, 2022  
