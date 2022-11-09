Previous
Next
Waiting room by amberjosephine85
267 / 365

Waiting room

Trip to the GP on my day off work in order to get an updated referral for an upcoming procedure.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Always a productive way to spend your time in the waiting room or exam room. =)
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise