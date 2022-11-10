Twisted

Spent a fair portion of my second day off work relaxing with my latest tablet weaving project. It’s really enjoyable working out how to create the patterns by twisting the threads in a specific sequence.



Alas it’s also the calm before the storm. Tomorrow marks the start of my next big work event thats going to run for about 10 days and is the culmination of over two years worth of work. It’s going to be exciting, but also nervous given all the moving parts I have to manage to make it all work…kind of like my weaving I guess in the sense of needing to focus on things to ensure I follow the pattern correctly!