Previous
Next
Time for me by amberjosephine85
284 / 365

Time for me

Hi folks!
It’s been a while since I’ve posted anything here - life has sucked pretty badly with health issues, injuries and long-term relationships ending.

But I’m getting back to things slowly and rediscovering my interests, including my daily photos.

In this case I took myself out this morning on a solo date to get a foot massage and sit in a cafe afterwards.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise