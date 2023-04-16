Sign up
Time for me
Hi folks!
It’s been a while since I’ve posted anything here - life has sucked pretty badly with health issues, injuries and long-term relationships ending.
But I’m getting back to things slowly and rediscovering my interests, including my daily photos.
In this case I took myself out this morning on a solo date to get a foot massage and sit in a cafe afterwards.
16th April 2023
Amber
