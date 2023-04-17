Previous
Affirmations by amberjosephine85
Affirmations

Today has been particularly rough, processing loss and grief when there were unkept promises and unfulfilled needs.

Alas writing this out (even if I did make a spelling mistake...oops) has helped clear some energy and try again tomorrow.
Amber

