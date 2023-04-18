Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
286 / 365
Petrichor
On days when I work in the office, I like to park across the river and walk into the city. It’s a wonderful way to get some exercise and fresh air to help start the day.
This morning felt extra special though, and the smell of water from the sprinklers “raining down” onto the garden and grass made for a beautiful smell that hung in the air.
A truly wonderful way to start the day!
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amber
ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
286
photos
19
followers
30
following
78% complete
View this month »
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th April 2023 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close