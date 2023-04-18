Previous
Petrichor by amberjosephine85
286 / 365

Petrichor

On days when I work in the office, I like to park across the river and walk into the city. It’s a wonderful way to get some exercise and fresh air to help start the day.

This morning felt extra special though, and the smell of water from the sprinklers “raining down” onto the garden and grass made for a beautiful smell that hung in the air.

A truly wonderful way to start the day!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
78% complete

