Photo 1311
Masked with colours
I painted these white masks with a little happiness. Every small bit of cheer adds up... :)
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
0
0
Amrita
@amrita21
2019, I've been a salt pepper 365er for quite a while and now I feel inspired to post again... Looking forward to a...
Album
One day at a time.....
Camera
SM-N950F
Taken
7th August 2020 11:30am
Exif
Tags
masks
,
happiness
,
handpainted
