Moving Reflections by amrita21
Photo 1312

Moving Reflections

The sky
In the water;

Moving fronds...
A mirage afloat;

A peepal leaf comes down
In the lap of dried palm;

A resting place
Womb like

Rain water fills in
And endless reflections
Move endlessly.

An illusion of reality
Ever-changing
A kaleidoscope
Set up by leaves n water

Illusions, a mirage of reality
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Amrita

@amrita21
2019, I've been a salt pepper 365er for quite a while and now I feel inspired to post again... Looking forward to a...
Valerina
Cool abstract!
August 16th, 2020  
