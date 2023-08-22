Sign up
Photo 3157
22august
…haven’t taken a picture of the red bridge lately…
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
ace
Very colorful bridge. Great capture.
August 23rd, 2023
