Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3156
21august
at last, a bit of time with the camera today….
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4074
photos
187
followers
250
following
864% complete
View this month »
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st August 2023 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Nice pov
August 22nd, 2023
eDorre
ace
So pretty and yellow!
August 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful dof.
August 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and colour, love the way you filled the frame.
August 22nd, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Wonderful riot of color!
August 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close