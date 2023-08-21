Previous
21august by amyk
Photo 3156

21august

at last, a bit of time with the camera today….
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice pov
August 22nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
So pretty and yellow!
August 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful dof.
August 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colour, love the way you filled the frame.
August 22nd, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Wonderful riot of color!
August 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise