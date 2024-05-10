Previous
10may by amyk
Photo 3419

10may

made a new friend today…
10th May 2024 10th May 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Adorable
May 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet!
May 11th, 2024  
Rick ace
Oh how cute. Great shot.
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise