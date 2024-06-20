Sign up
Previous
Photo 3460
20june
the wildflower garden gets a little jumbled at times…
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4455
photos
203
followers
274
following
947% complete
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3455
910
3456
911
3457
3458
3459
3460
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th June 2024 7:56pm
Annie D
ace
lovely composition and fab yellow!
June 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 21st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Jumbled but you chose a really great composition
June 21st, 2024
