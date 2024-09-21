Previous
…take my picture!…

52week challenge, week 38 “tell a story”. Mackinaw City, a tourist haven…every child wanted their photo here….
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

amyK

@amyk
*lynn
Wow! so big
September 22nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen
Fabulous capture! Of course every child would want a photo!
September 22nd, 2024  
eDorre
Cool!
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana
What a great capture.
September 22nd, 2024  
