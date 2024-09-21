Sign up
Previous
Photo 3553
…take my picture!…
52week challenge, week 38 “tell a story”. Mackinaw City, a tourist haven…every child wanted their photo here….
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
4
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st September 2024 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w38
*lynn
ace
Wow! so big
September 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous capture! Of course every child would want a photo!
September 22nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great capture.
September 22nd, 2024
