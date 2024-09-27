Sign up
Previous
Photo 934
on the beach
Sand Point beach on Munising Bay, Lake Superior…playing around with different shots while watching the sunset
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th September 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
That water looks so tantalising! A lovely light too!
September 28th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is so beautiful and kind of romantic too! The lighting is exquisite!!
September 28th, 2024
