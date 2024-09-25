Previous
Miners Falls by amyk
Photo 3557

Miners Falls

One of many waterfalls in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore area…included people at bottom of photo for scale…
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
974% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful nature scene, the people sure lend scale to the size of the waterfall.
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise