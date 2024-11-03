Previous
Port Crescent state park by amyk
Photo 3596

Port Crescent state park

In Michigan’s “thumb”…more trees with leaves still remaining in this area, but the colors are mostly faded…another in my quest to find November beauty :)
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections of color in the water.
November 4th, 2024  
