Photo 3590
change happens…
…the bright and striking colors of October are transitioning to November’s bare trees and shades of brown…Bay City State Park with a bit of an edit
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th October 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Nice hi key
October 29th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Absolutely stunning image Amy! Same here, looks more like November every day!
October 29th, 2024
*lynn
ace
lovely
October 29th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
What a gorgeous transition of seasons, wall worthy
October 29th, 2024
