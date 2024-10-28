Previous
change happens… by amyk
Photo 3590

change happens…

…the bright and striking colors of October are transitioning to November’s bare trees and shades of brown…Bay City State Park with a bit of an edit
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Nice hi key
October 29th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Absolutely stunning image Amy! Same here, looks more like November every day!
October 29th, 2024  
*lynn ace
lovely
October 29th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a gorgeous transition of seasons, wall worthy
October 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise