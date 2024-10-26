Sign up
Photo 944
there goes the neighborhood…
…our corner market advertising a seafood sale with some eye catching inflatable “intruders”
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
29
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th October 2024 7:42pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Great night shot
October 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Edward Hopper eat your heart out!- literally!
October 27th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Such creativity in advertising. What a great capture. Fav!
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the intruders and colours.
October 27th, 2024
eDorre
ace
What fun
October 27th, 2024
