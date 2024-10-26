Previous
there goes the neighborhood… by amyk
there goes the neighborhood…

…our corner market advertising a seafood sale with some eye catching inflatable “intruders”
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
gloria jones ace
Great night shot
October 27th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Edward Hopper eat your heart out!- literally!
October 27th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such creativity in advertising. What a great capture. Fav!
October 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the intruders and colours.
October 27th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What fun
October 27th, 2024  
