mushroom house by amyk
Photo 3589

mushroom house

Charlevoix, MI is home to 26 houses and 4 professional buildings designed and built by Earl Young, starting in the 1920’s. They are a well-known area attraction. Tagging this for the current architecture challenge “asymmetry “
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

amyK

Mags ace
Wow! What a great find and capture.
October 28th, 2024  
