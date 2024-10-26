Sign up
Photo 3588
as far as the eye can see
I’ve lived in Michigan my entire life and yet every year I am in awe of the fall color as if I’m seeing it for the first time….:)
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
25
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th October 2024 12:37pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pov, fall colors
October 27th, 2024
KWind
ace
Wow... amazing colours.
October 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Incredible beauty!
October 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful colours
October 27th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Wow! Beautiful!
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent colourful sight and capture.
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous colours
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
Wow, gorgeous colours!
October 27th, 2024
moni kozi
Holy baloney!
October 27th, 2024
