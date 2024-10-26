Previous
as far as the eye can see by amyk
as far as the eye can see

I’ve lived in Michigan my entire life and yet every year I am in awe of the fall color as if I’m seeing it for the first time….:)
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov, fall colors
October 27th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wow... amazing colours.
October 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Incredible beauty!
October 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful colours
October 27th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wow! Beautiful!
October 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent colourful sight and capture.
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous colours
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy ace
Wow, gorgeous colours!
October 27th, 2024  
moni kozi
Holy baloney!
October 27th, 2024  
