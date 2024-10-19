Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 937
trees
…part of a tree farm with fall color in the background…for the October theme “leading lines”
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4604
photos
202
followers
267
following
256% complete
View this month »
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
Latest from all albums
3577
935
3578
3579
936
3580
937
3581
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th October 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-october2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such color and the leading lines are delightful
October 20th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
That is gorgeous. Love the contrast of the brown fields and colorful trees and the patterns on the ground.
October 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close