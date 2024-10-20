Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
greeted by mrs. mallard
…in case you are tired of fall color…we stopped at a state park on our trip, where a group of ducks equated “car in parking lot” with “we will get fed”…they came running to greet us :)
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th October 2024 12:25pm
Corinne C
ace
Great shot. She seems friendly
October 21st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love those Fall colored feet
October 21st, 2024
