greeted by mrs. mallard by amyk
Photo 938

greeted by mrs. mallard

…in case you are tired of fall color…we stopped at a state park on our trip, where a group of ducks equated “car in parking lot” with “we will get fed”…they came running to greet us :)
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Corinne C ace
Great shot. She seems friendly
October 21st, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love those Fall colored feet
October 21st, 2024  
