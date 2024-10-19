Sign up
Previous
Photo 3581
19october
…this guy landed on a dock in front of my feet and I thought it made an interesting background for this shot…
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
It does make an interesting background and you caught the delicate details in the wings.
October 20th, 2024
