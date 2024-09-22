Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3554
22september
…looking for a handout but only got his picture taken
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4571
photos
204
followers
269
following
973% complete
View this month »
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
Latest from all albums
3548
3549
931
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2024 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Liz Milne
ace
He doesn't seem too pleased!
September 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close