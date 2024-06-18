Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3458
snacking
cleaning up under the birdfeeder…
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4453
photos
204
followers
272
following
947% complete
View this month »
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
Latest from all albums
909
3454
3455
910
3456
911
3457
3458
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th June 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Aw so cute.
June 19th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Adorable! Great capture! Fav!
June 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close