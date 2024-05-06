Previous
marty surveys the park by amyk
marty surveys the park

Learned a new term ( thanks @shutterbug ) “ruckenfigur” which means a figure seen from behind in the foreground of an image. Was going to edit Marty out of this shot but decided to keep him as a ruckenfigur. :)
amyK

