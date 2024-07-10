Previous
big-bird step stool by amyk
big-bird step stool

at least 40 years old, we still use it to reach stuff…
(For the black&white challenge “minimal furniture”)
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely capture of this delightful little stool with its cheeky big bird painting . Some little treasures have a life long use !!
July 10th, 2024  
Kathy
What memories this must bring. Nice textural b&w.
July 10th, 2024  
Mags
How cute!
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful little stool.
July 11th, 2024  
