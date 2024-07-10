Sign up
Previous
Photo 3480
big-bird step stool
at least 40 years old, we still use it to reach stuff…
(For the black&white challenge “minimal furniture”)
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4479
photos
208
followers
276
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th July 2024 4:52pm
Tags
bw-91
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of this delightful little stool with its cheeky big bird painting . Some little treasures have a life long use !!
July 10th, 2024
Kathy
ace
What memories this must bring. Nice textural b&w.
July 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
How cute!
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful little stool.
July 11th, 2024
