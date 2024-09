doll on display

The last few weeks have been a challenge: caring for our sweet dog in his declining health & his eventual passing; last weekend my sister and I had scheduled a ceremony at Dahlia Hill for the interment of our parents’ ashes…was very anxious about this event, particularly speaking at it…thankfully all went well. Feeling like I’ve been “phoning it in” here on 365…want to get back to photography! :). Behind on the 52 week challenge, this is for week 34 “toy”.