Wawatam lighthouse by amyk
Photo 3505

Wawatam lighthouse

St. Ignace, Michigan
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
summerfield ace
i love lighthouses. aces!

my sister and i are planning to drive around michigan next year to photograph all lighthouses, or as many as we can.
August 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh, a lovely one! Nicely composed too.
August 5th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like all the wildflowers growing around the lighthouse.
August 5th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely capture and scene! Fav.
August 5th, 2024  
