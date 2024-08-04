Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3505
Wawatam lighthouse
St. Ignace, Michigan
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4511
photos
209
followers
274
following
960% complete
View this month »
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
Latest from all albums
3500
3501
920
3502
921
3503
3504
3505
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st August 2024 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
i love lighthouses. aces!
my sister and i are planning to drive around michigan next year to photograph all lighthouses, or as many as we can.
August 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh, a lovely one! Nicely composed too.
August 5th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like all the wildflowers growing around the lighthouse.
August 5th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture and scene! Fav.
August 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
my sister and i are planning to drive around michigan next year to photograph all lighthouses, or as many as we can.