6august by amyk
Photo 3507

6august

raining this morning and yet there was a big assortment of birds at the feeders including this female Baltimore Oriole
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Klassen ace
What a lovely little bird. Great capture!
August 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful image of this lovely bird
August 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really nice DOF!
August 7th, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
August 7th, 2024  
