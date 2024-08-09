Sign up
Previous
Photo 3510
9august
Common Loon at the wildlife refuge.
Thank you to everyone for the kind comments on yesterday’s photo of our Marty. The outpouring of thoughtfulness is very much appreciated.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th July 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot!
August 10th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture.
August 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
I hope I can be so fortunate as to get a photo of a loon someday...
August 10th, 2024
