the drop by amyk
Photo 3518

the drop

52week challenge, week 33 “centered”….focusing on that one drop, center of image (or close…)
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beth ace
Great capture!
August 18th, 2024  
Wendy ace
lovely drops and beautiful reds. fav.
August 18th, 2024  
