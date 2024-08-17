Sign up
Previous
Photo 3518
the drop
52week challenge, week 33 “centered”….focusing on that one drop, center of image (or close…)
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4527
photos
208
followers
272
following
963% complete
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
924
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
16th August 2024 1:32pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w33
Beth
ace
Great capture!
August 18th, 2024
Wendy
ace
lovely drops and beautiful reds. fav.
August 18th, 2024
