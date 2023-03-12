Previous
Caught in the act ... by andyharrisonphotos
71 / 365

Caught in the act ...

of trying to take a candid shot of my step-daughter doing an art project with her friend.
I need to work out how to silence the shutter sound on my camera app; it's in none of the obvious places.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

