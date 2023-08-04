Previous
Cows by andyharrisonphotos
216 / 365

Cows

On the way back from seeing Beth's family in mid-Wales we passed a field with a ridiculous number of cows in it. We had to stop and take a photo. I struggled to capture quite how full of cows the field was, so these three will have to suffice.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise