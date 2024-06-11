Previous
Photoshop fun by andyharrisonphotos
Photoshop fun

Had a quick play with the Generative functionality in the latest PhotoShop beta and created this in about 10 minutes.

I'm sure this will inflame a debate about whether this is a photo!
11th June 2024

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
