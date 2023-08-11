Previous
Reflected light by andyharrisonphotos
Reflected light

The sun was setting behind these plants and was quite low, but not so low that it couldn't reflect off our bedroom window to illuminate the fence in lovely golden light.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
