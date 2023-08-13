Previous
Worcester show photography competition by andyharrisonphotos
Worcester show photography competition

Beth & Tash's haul from Worcester show photography competition: one 1st place, three 2nd places and a 3rd place.
The 3rd place was Tash's Robin in the adult nature category: she's 13 and get very good. Very pleased.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
