No more smug "I've never had Covid" for me then by andyharrisonphotos
258 / 365

No more smug "I've never had Covid" for me then

15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
70% complete

Cordiander
Get well soon! Think positiv:)
September 16th, 2023  
