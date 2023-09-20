Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Still positive
After a week I'm still positive, and I've shared it with the whole family!
I'm looking forward to being well enough to take pictures that aren't Covid related.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
20th September 2023 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Madeleine Pennock
Oh dear! Hope you are negative soon and of course feeling better!
September 20th, 2023
