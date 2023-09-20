Previous
Still positive by andyharrisonphotos
263 / 365

Still positive

After a week I'm still positive, and I've shared it with the whole family!
I'm looking forward to being well enough to take pictures that aren't Covid related.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
72% complete

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock
Oh dear! Hope you are negative soon and of course feeling better!
September 20th, 2023  
