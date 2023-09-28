Previous
Water patterns by andyharrisonphotos
Water patterns

At a conference I got distracted when I moved a water and saw it made a pattern on the desk. So, I had a quick play to see what patterns I could make.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
