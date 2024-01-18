Previous
Another Duolingo milestone by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 383

Another Duolingo milestone

I'm still along way from having a conversation in Spanish!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Good job
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise