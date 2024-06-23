Sign up
Photo 540
Sunrise
I got up at quarter past three this morning, to capture a picture of the Moon setting behind Pershore abbey. While I waiting for the Moon to appear from behind some clouds and get into frame, this sunrise was happening behind me.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Carey
Love the way the pink colour is just blushing the grasses in the foreground! Worth tue early start!
June 23rd, 2024
