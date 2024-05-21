Previous
Is the roof frail or fragile? by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 507

Is the roof frail or fragile?

Seen at work. I can see the start of a project with misspelt signs!
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise