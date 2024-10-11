Previous
On my way by andyharrisonphotos
On my way

6am start: BHX 》AMS 》LIS then two shuttle to Coimbra. 13+ hours in total.
Airports are horrible and torrential rain on arrival, but Coimbra is very photogenic
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
178% complete

